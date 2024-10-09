AEW Dynamite rating: The Title Tuesday edition opposite NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 329,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 680,000 viewership total from last Wednesday’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.10 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last Wednesday’s 0.20 rating in the same demo. Last night’s NXT finished with 874,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating on The CW. Dynamite started an hour after NXT, so only the first hour of Dynamite ran head-to-head with NXT. Ouch on the Dynamite numbers, which resemble AEW Rampage numbers. The show returns to its regular Wednesday slot next week, but the timing is tough in that last night’s show was the go-home edition before Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream. One year ago, the October 10, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Tuesday edition that ran head-to-head with NXT.