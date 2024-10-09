NXT TV rating: Week two on The CW with the second hour opposite AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 874,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 895,000 viewership total on The CW.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.26 rating on The CW. Good numbers for the second week of NXT on The CW despite the second hour running head to head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. One year earlier, the October 10, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 921,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating for a loaded show that ran head-to-head with a Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite.