AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 to promote Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan opened the call by talking about WrestleDream and it becoming an annual event. Khan also spoke about the media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and said he expected some questions on that today.

-I asked about the possibility of a roster split now that the television deal is done. Khan said it’s a good thought and an interesting idea. Khan said he has considered it, but it’s too soon to say. He said it’s something he would and could consider.

-Sean Ross Sapp asked if WBD has any equity in AEW. Khan said it’s a fair question, but he would not get into the ownership situation. He said he holds the vast majority of shares in the company and is the sole voting owner. Khan said he is a controlling owner with 100 percent control of the business.

-Kevin Kellam asked about Bryan Danielson’s importance to the company at this stage in his career and whether he could have a role once his in-ring career is finished. Khan spoke highly of Danielson and said it’s a monitor sellout whenever he wrestles.

-Rick Ucchino asked about negotiations with Daniel Garcia and whether he was ever a time when he feared he could lose him. Khan said he understood why Garcia wanted to take the time to make such an important decision. Khan said he considers Garcia a homegrown star even though he was a top independent wrestler when he was signed. Khan spoke about the growth that Garcia has shown over the last few years and the enjoyment of seeing a young wrestler make those improvements. Khan said he was happy to extend Garcia’s contract to keep him in AEW for many years.