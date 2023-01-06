1/6 AEW Battle of the Belts V results: McGuire’s review of Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred match for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Battle of the Belts V

Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aired live January 6, 2023 on TNT

The same commentary team checked in from Rampage. Max’s rap included Vince McMahon, which got a big pop. To the action, we went.

1. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred match for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Bowens and Lethal kept reversing a figure-four all the way down the ramp. Bowens hit a flying neck-breaker on JJ for a two-count. Lethal tagged in and an “Oh, scissor me, daddy” chant started in the crowd. Bowens worked over Lethal and tagged in Caster to land a double suplex for a two-count. Caster rolled to the outside, where he punched Satnam Singh and Singh no-sold it. Back in the ring, The Acclaimed landed. Bunch of elbows and punches on Lethal. Bowens went to the top, but JJ pushed Bowens off and Caster kept control … until the heels pushed The Acclaimed outside and did the JJ strut before we got our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Lethal and Bowens were down on the canvas. Caster and JJ tagged in, but Caster cleaned house. Caster worked an ankle lock on Jarrett. Lethal went to the top and hit the Macho Man elbow onto the …ref? Billy Gunn then clotheslined Lethal over the top. After that, Singh got involved and it was chaos. Bowens hit a Famouser and another referee ran out for a good near-fall. Jarrett got a guitar, but Billy Gunn stopped Jarrett and Bowens grabbed a boombox.

Inside the ring, Gunn grabbed the guitar, but Singh came into the ring, but Gunn hit Singh with the guitar. Jarrett took care of Gunn, but Singh then double-choke-slammed Bowens. Singh then choke-slammed the ref. Dutt put on the ref shirt and Lethal hit the Lethal Injection, but Aubrey came out and pulled Dutt out of the ring. Aubrey broke Dutt’s pencil and pushed Dutt out of the ring. The Acclaimed hit their finisher after that for the win.

The Acclaimed defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal via pinfall in 10:52.

After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs cut a promo backstage and said “everything’s that’s happening to me is going to happen to you,” even though I have no idea who he was talking to.

McGuire’s Musings: It couldn’t be any other way. I actually liked the call-back to the Aubrey spot, even if we’re getting a bit too Sports Entertainment for my taste. Hey. It’s Aubrey’s hometown-ish. And I tend to root for her for a lot of reasons so good on that. There was a lot of action that was a bit hard to keep up with, but all in all, this was … wait for it … a lot of fun (yes, I know I say that too much, but it really applies here). My biggest takeaway? Where do we go from here? The Acclaimed need challengers and JJ and Lethal need … relevance?

Back from break, we got a promo from Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. I guess the story is which one of the two will join House Of Black. Kingston said something about everyone facing each other on Rampage. We went back to the ring from there.

2. Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Title. Blue jumpstarted the match, but it didn’t really work because Cargill went for a slam, but Blue rolled through for a two-count. This repeated. Cargill elbowed Blue to the outside. Cargill landed a kick to the ribs on Blue on the outside. Cargill choke-slammed Blue on the ramp and posed. Cargill went back into the ring and started the count-out. Red Velvet then came out of the tunnel and stared down Cargill. Blue rolled back into the ring and we got our next PIP [c].

Back from break, Skye hit a series of kicks. Cargill hit a wild pump kick. Velvet walked down to the ring and slapped Grey. Jade went for Jaded, but Blue rolled through and got a good near-fall. Blue hit a Code Blue for another good near-fall. Blue jumped at Cargill, but Cargill caught her in a sequence that was outrageously impressive and hit Jaded for the win.

Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue via pinfall in 9:13.

After the match, we got an interview with Stokely Hathaway, who said LA is where entertainers go to die. Stokely called out JungleHook and we went to commercial.

McGuire’s Musings: That’s the best Skye Blue has ever looked in an AEW ring and it’s not like Jade Cargill is some weathered veteran who can carry someone through something. The match suffered from having an inevitable conclusion but both women were great here and boy, if there’s an argument to make against AEW when it comes to women’s matches … well, we always get the long-form PIP in the middle of these shows and those matches, back-to-back, involve women. Can we just get one of those matches where we can see all 9 minutes? It’s become formulaic and insulting. Still, Jade and Skye persevered.

Back from break, we got a vignette from Anna Jay and Tay and Willow and Ruby. It looks like we’re getting a street fight with the two teams next week.

3. Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy went for an Orange Punch, but Kip moved and off to the races, we went. Cassidy ended up pounding on Kip and Kip rolled to the outside and sat down on a chair. Kip put on Cassidy’s sunglasses. Bunny skipped down to ringside. Cassidy confronted them and Kip kicked Cassidy in the stomach. Back in the ring, Kip stomped a mud-hole in Cassidy. Kip hit a splash on Cassidy on the outside and then Danhausen cursed Kip, but Kip bit Danhausen’s finger.

Back in the ring, Cassidy took control. Kip found himself on the outside and Cassidy went for a splash, but Kip caught Cassidy and hit a wild suplex, ramming Cassidy into the ground. They got back into the ring, but then Kip threw Cassidy outside and we got our final PIP [c].

Back from break, Kip went for a cannonball, but Cassidy moved and the two went to the top rope. Cassidy tried a Beach Break from the top, but Kip countered … or at least tried to because Cassidy hit a super-plex. Bunny grabbed Cassidy’s foot and was ejected. Kip and Cassidy’s heads hit and they went down , but then Danhausen and Butcher and Blade fought on the ramp. Butcher and Blade got the best of it.

In the ring, Cassidy and Sabian traded blows. Kip mocked Cassidy and Cassidy came back with hard forearms. Kip teased the pockets spot and head-butted Cassidy before hitting a bunch of knees and then a Falcon Arrow for a good near-fall. Cassidy was thrown to the outside and Butcher and Blade tried to hurt Cassidy but Trent and Chuck came out for the save. From there, Kip hit the corkscrew neck-breaker for a two-count. Kip hit the Orange Punch, but Cassidy pumped up and PK into the Beach Break, but Kip kicked out. Cassidy worked a bunch of stomps and Cassidy pushed the referee. Cassidy then hit two Orange Punches and got the win.

Orange Cassidy defeated Kip Sabian via pinfall in 16:44.

We quickly ended the show.

McGuire’s Musings: There’s a lot here, really, if you think about the Cassidy edge, the Kip mocking, the Butcher, the Blade, the Danhausen, the ref bump. Actually, all things honest, I kind of thought Kip might win this and take the title overseas, which I kind of/sort of thought was the point when Pac had it. But, as it goes, Cassidy retains and this should be the final chapter of the feud between him and Kip. My worry, as I’ve noted for other programs tonight, is where does either guy go from here? Cassidy and Sabian work really well together … so … now what? I guess we’ll see. Either way, my what-will-sure-be-too-long audio review of both Rampage and Battle of the Belts will be coming Saturday morning. Until then, be well.