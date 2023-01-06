01/06 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors, The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Ricochet vs. Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifier, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors, The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Ricochet vs. Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifier, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more (22:53)…

