WWE Raw rating: The Bad Blood fallout edition

October 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.545 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.516 million average. Raw delivered a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.48 rating.

Powell’s POV: Hour one delivered 1.572 million viewers, while the second hour averaged 1.518 million viewers. One year earlier, the October 9, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.557 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Fastlane fallout show.

