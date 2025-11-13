TNA Impact live and ROH on HonorClub coverage, NXT in St. Paul (reports needed), last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Sara Amato, Sunil Singh, Eddie Guerrero, Rufus R. Jones

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University tonight with the company’s first event since Bound For Glory. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. My audio review of Impact will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is running a live event tonight in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium tonight. NXT will be in Green Bay on Friday, and Chicago on Saturday. We are seeking reports from all three events via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is 49. He is scheduled to have his retirement match against Kazuchika Okada on January 4 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato is 45. She wrestled as Sara Del Rey.

-Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) is 41.

-Eddie Guerrero died of heart failure on November 13, 2005, at age 38.

-Rufus R. Jones (Carey Lloyd) died of a heart attack on November 13, 1993, at age 60.