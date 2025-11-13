AEW Dynamite/Collision preview: The Full Gear go-home shows

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a non-title match

-Kenny Omega returns

Powell’s POV: Dynamite and Collision will be live from Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET, and I will take over for the one-hour Collision live review at 9CT/10ET (the second hour of Collision will be the Full Gear pre-show). Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).