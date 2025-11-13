WWE Elimination Chamber date and location

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the date and location of the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

November 13, 2025 – WWE, in partnership with Choose Chicago, the city’s official destination marketing organization, today announced that it will return to the United Center in Chicago, the largest indoor arena in the United States, for Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

This marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held at the United Center in more than three decades. In August 1994, SummerSlam® made history as the first sports event to open the iconic venue. Elimination Chamber 2026 builds on Chicago’s rich history of hosting WWE events, including WrestleMania®, Survivor Series®, Money In The Bank®, Backlash® and more.

“Famous for its phenomenally passionate fans, Chicago is a city that WWE Superstars consistently circle on the calendar every year,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE. “We look forward to bringing our first Premium Live Event to the United Center in more than 30 years in partnership with Choose Chicago, whose work continues to solidify the city’s position as a world-class sports and entertainment destination.”

“WWE’s highly anticipated return to the United Center is going to electrify Chicago” said Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. “Major live events like this showcase Chicago as a year-round destination, filling our hotels, restaurants, and arenas with fans from around the country and broadcasting our energy and hospitality to millions more tuning in. Thank you to WWE for choosing Chicago—this is another win for our city and a testament to why no one does big moments better than we do.”

“More than 30 years ago, the United Center opened its doors with a historic SummerSlam event, and we’re thrilled to welcome the return of a WWE Premium Live Event to the arena,” said Joe Myhra, EVP and COO of the United Center. “We look forward to once again showcasing WWE’s incredible talent and bring fans from across the country together for an unforgettable night in Chicago.”

Tickets for Elimination Chamber will go on sale starting Thursday, November 20 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.com . Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Wednesday, November 19 at 10am CT until 11:59pm CT. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for Elimination Chamber, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/ec2026 .

Additionally, Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. To learn more about Elimination Chamber Priority Passes, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/ elimination .

The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, has hosted more than 200 events each year since opening in 1994, including marquee sports events such as the NCAA Basketball Tournament and SummerSlam.