NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade, Erik Watts, Delirious, Gene Okerlund

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped last Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Dragon Lee defending the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a B grade from 60 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Erik Watts is 56.

-Delirious (Hunter Johnston) is 43.

-The late Gene Okerlund was born on December 19, 1942. He died on January 2, 2019 at age 76.