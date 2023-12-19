WWE Raw preview: The card for the Day 1 themed first episode of 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for the January 1, 2024 edition WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s World Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

-Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Powell's POV: The Day 1 themed episode will be held on in San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena.