WWE Evolve results (11/12): Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. Keanu Carver for the Evolve Championship

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 37)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 12, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so there were maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

* “The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes were talking backstage as the show began. Jackson said he’s smarter than Keanu Carver. They agreed they are stronger now. (That’s as close as they came to mentioning Zayda Steel, who has left the ID program.)

* Kali Armstrong came to the ring; she’s not dressed to wrestle. She is angry she isn’t champion anymore, but she doesn’t lose… “I win or I learn,” she said. She’s ready to get back into the chase to get her title back. She wants a rematch! Out of the back came PJ Vasa! She told Kali that “Evolve has moved on without you.” PJ told her, “I replaced you!” They began trading punches.

* For the first time in a few tapings, the VIP section at ringside is back! Jax Presley and Harley Riggins watched the action from the VIP section.

1. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight. Knight is one of the new ID prospects, but he’s been wrestling for a few years now. He gave a short promo on the in-set of the screen as he walked to the ring. Standing switches to open. Legacy hit a basement dropkick and a dropkick. Eli hit a dropkick that sent Legacy to the floor, then Knight hit a flip dive onto him at 1:30. Nice! In the ring, Knight hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Legacy dropped him stomach-first on the top rope and hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Legacy hit a release German Suplex at 4:00. Knight hit a leaping crossbody block. He hit an enzuigiri and a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. Eli did a moonsault but landed on his feet. He hit a jumping knee. Sean hit another German Suplex and a superkick at 6:00. They traded forearm strikes. Eli snapped off a huracanrana for a nearfall. Sean hit a running kick in the corner, then “Shambles (twisting DVD move) for the pin. Good action; again, Eli is no rookie, and he showed some good in-ring skills here.

Sean Legacy defeated Eli Knight at 6:53.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Legacy at ringside. He said to set a ‘legacy,’ he needs to win championships. He put Eli over and they hugged. Jax Presley and Harley Riggins walked up and made fun of them. They challenged them to a tag match! Out of the back came Timothy Thatcher; he’s not dressed to wrestle. It sounds like Thatcher is taking the role of the dearly departed “Prime Minister” Stevie Turner. He set a tag match between them for next week!

* Backstage, Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs were practicing a Tik Tok dance. Nikkita Lyons came up and mocked them. Masyn challenged Lyons to a match! [C]

* Keanu Carver cut a backstage promo. He’s ready for Jackson Drake!

2. Nikkita Lyons vs. Masyn Holiday (w/Layla Diggs). Standing switches to open. Masyn splashed onto her. Lyons hit a World’s Strongest Slam and a Splits leg drop. She backed Masyn into a corner and hit some punches to the ribs, and she choked Holiday in the ropes. Lyons hit a spin kick to the sternum for a nearfall at 2:30. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Some familiar music played, and Arianna Grace walked to ringside! The women in the ring paused for a second to look at her, but they resumed trading forearm strikes. Masyn hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Lyons hit a spin kick to the head, then a Vader Bomb for the pin. Okay.

Nikkita Lyons defeated Masyn Holiday at 4:15.

* Another video montage with It’s Gal, who really is playing up the ‘clueless musclehead’ gimmick; he’s clearly having fun with it.

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez interviewed Chantel Monroe, who once again talked about Wendy Choo, calling her a “big freak.” She is now focused on getting a title match against Kendal Grey.

3. Jackson Drake (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) vs. Keanu Carver for the Evolve Title. Jackson charged at him at the bell, and they immediately traded punches. He hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Carver hit a big clothesline. Tate Wilder was cheering on from the VIP section. Jackson dove through the ropes and crashed onto Keanu, then he stomped on his hand on the ring steps at 3:00 [C]

When we returned, Jackson was in charge in the ring. We see Sean Legacy has joined Tate Wilder in the VIP booth. Carver hit a suplex, and they were both down. Carver was selling a hand injury. He hit a Gorilla Press at 4:30, then an impressive fallaway slam. Carver hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Drake tried a springboard move, but Carver nailed a Pounce for a nearfall at 6:00. Good timing on the move. Drake hit a spin kick to the head and a springboard Swanton Bomb for a nearfall.

Carver got Drake on one shoulder and hit a one-armed powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 7:30, as the crowd chanted, “That was three!” Carver hit a second Pounce! Ricky Smokes grabbed the title belt and hopped on the ring apron and swung it, but Carver blocked it, and Carver punched Ricky. The ref checked on Ricky, but it allowed Baylor to slam Carver’s injured wrist into the ring post! Drake immediately hit a running knee for the tainted pin. Good action.

Jackson Drake defeated Keanu Carver to retain the Evolve Title at 8:50.

Final Thoughts: Two good matches to bookend the show. Legacy and Knight both came up in the Southeast indy scenes, but according to cagematch.net, this was their first-ever in-ring meeting. The women’s match was merely okay. I like the idea of Thatcher as player-coach being also seen as a GM who can make the matches. One of the better things Evolve does is set the table for matches that will take place the following week. The episode clocked in at 50 minutes.