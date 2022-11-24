AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF makes his first appearance as AEW World Champion

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the third match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles

-Jade Cargill holds a Baddies celebration

Powell’s POV: Additional matches will be announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).