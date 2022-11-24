AEW Rampage lineup: The card for the Black Friday afternoon show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry

-The Butcher, The Blade, and Rush vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston “10” Vance

-Hikaru Shida in action

-Chris Jericho speaks

-Toni Storm speaks for the first time since losing the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage was be taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at the special time of 3CT/4ET. Colin’s same day Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).