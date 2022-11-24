MLW Fusion preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s Thanksgiving edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship
-Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake for the MLW Featherweight Championship
Powell's POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET.
