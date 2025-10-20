WWE Poll Results: Do readers believe John Cena’s retirement match in December will truly be his final match?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena took to social media last week to insist that his final match will be on December 13.

Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am… https://t.co/TnUPfuEfzx — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 17, 2025

Do ProWrestling.net poll voters believe Cena?

-59 percent of our voters believe Cena will stay retired.

-41 percent of our voters predict that Cena will have at least one comeback match.

Powell’s POV: I’m among the naysayers predicting that Cena will have at least one comeback match. I’ve seen far too many pro wrestlers (and rock bands) announce a firm retirement date, only to make a comeback. Heck, some wrestlers have even had several retirement matches. Perhaps Cena will be different. If so, he’ll likely need to turn down a fortune for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. All of that said, I hope James Gunn is fibbing when he says there won’t be a third season of the Peacemaker series that Cena stars in.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)