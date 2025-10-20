What's happening...

WWE Poll Results: Do readers believe John Cena’s retirement match in December will truly be his final match?

October 20, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena took to social media last week to insist that his final match will be on December 13.

Do ProWrestling.net poll voters believe Cena?

-59 percent of our voters believe Cena will stay retired.

-41 percent of our voters predict that Cena will have at least one comeback match.

Powell’s POV: I’m among the naysayers predicting that Cena will have at least one comeback match. I’ve seen far too many pro wrestlers (and rock bands) announce a firm retirement date, only to make a comeback. Heck, some wrestlers have even had several retirement matches. Perhaps Cena will be different. If so, he’ll likely need to turn down a fortune for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. All of that said, I hope James Gunn is fibbing when he says there won’t be a third season of the Peacemaker series that Cena stars in.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.