WWE Raw results (10/20): Powell’s live review of the update on Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship, three title matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,691)

Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

Streamed live October 20, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show on commentary while shots aired of the exterior and interior of the host venue… A video package recapped Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman turning on Seth Rollins…

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring and was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Pearce welcomed viewers to Raw. He was about to give an update on Seth Rollins, but he was distracted by a shot on the big screen of a truck arriving backstage.

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman exited the truck. Breakker had the World Heavyweight Championship belt over his shoulder as the trio walked through the backstage area and then made their entrance and joined Pearce inside the ring.

Pearce said he knew Seth Rollins was injured coming out of his match with Cody Rhodes. Pearce said Rollins underwent major surgery and would be on the shelf for a while because of what Breakker and Reed did to him. Pearce announced that Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Pearce said a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Pearce said CM Punk earned No. 1 contender status last week and would be in the match. Pearce said there will also be a battle royal on tonight’s show to determine who will face Punk for the title.

Pearce told Breakker the title belt no longer belongs to Rollins, “and it sure as hell doesn’t belong to you.” Pearce told Breakker that he needed him to hand over the championship. “And what if I don’t?” Breakker asked. Heyman asked Pearce for a minute and then had a brief conversation with Breakker, who told Pearce to show him some respect.

“Bron, respectfully, I’m going to need you to hand over the championship,” Pearce said. Breakker stepped forward and got in Pearce’s face and then showed frustration with a CM Punk fan chant. “Say please,” Breakker told Pearce, who repeated his line and added “please” at the end. Breakker laughed.

Breakker said that wasn’t so hard. Breakker teased that he would hand the belt to Pearce, but he handed it to Heyman instead. Heyman looked at the title belt and then gave it to Pearce, who took the belt and made his exit.

Heyman asked why the fans are so mad at them. He said he watched WWE Unreal and gets that they are the bad guys and the villains. Heyman said The Vision had nothing to do with Rollins. Heyman said he made the move at WrestleMania because Breakker is the future. Heyman said he made the move because he always knew that Reed was better than Roman Reigns.

“It was Vision over Bloodline,” Heyman said. He said Rollins could shoulder the responsibility of leading the Vision into the future. Heyman called Rollins “a bum shoulder bitch.” Heyman said winners write history. Heyman said Rollins was going to main event WrestleMania, but that spot was taken from him by Breakker. Heyman said Breakker and Reed conspired to take that away from Rollins, and they have the vision and intensity to become WrestleMania main eventers. Heyman closed by welcoming viewers to Monday Night Raw…

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed the segment more than the way the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that it’s a singles match, given that they had CM Punk become No. 1 contender on last week’s show when they already knew that Rollins was injured. I would have preferred they go with a tournament to crown the new champion. But perhaps there’s a storyline reason they are rushing to crown the new champion. On a side note, WrestleTix listed two hours ago that the host venue was set up to hold 10,595, and that 9,971 tickets had been distributed.

Tessitore and Wade Barrett spoke from their broadcast table at ringside. A shot aired of Maxxine Dupri walking with Otis and Akira Tozawa. Tessitore noted that she’s from the Sacramento area and would challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title later in the show. Tessitore also narrated backstage shots of Stephanie Vaquer and Rusev…

Barrett recapped Dominik Mysterio beating Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship on last week’s show. Footage also aired of Adam Pearce and AJ Styles messing with Dom and telling him to inform Finn Balor and JD McDonagh that they must defend the World Tag Team Titles on tonight’s show against Styles and Dragon Lee…

Dominik Mysterio showed up at the Judgment Day clubhouse, where Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh were speaking. Balor and McDonagh weren’t happy with Dom, who told them that he defends his title nearly every week and has already beaten both of their challengers. Dom was upset after Balor and McDonagh left, and then Perez talked him down…

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee made their entrance for the World Tag Team Title match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

1. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Titles. Tessitore noted that it was only the second time that Balor and McDonagh were defending the titles since they won them 110 days earlier. Styles put Balor down in the ring and then tried to run the ropes, but he tumbled to the floor when McDonagh held the ropes open. [C]

Lee had McDonagh hanging from the ropes when he hit him with a double stomp from the top rope. Balor pulled McDonagh to the floor. Lee hit a flip dive onto both men. Lee brought McDonagh back inside the ring and went for a powerbomb, but McDonagh avoided it and performed a powerbomb of his own.

Balor and Styles tagged in. Styles hit Balor with a Phenomenal Forearm and had him pinned, but McDonagh broke it up at the last moment. McDonagh headbutted Styles, who hit him with a Pele Kick. McDonagh executed a standing Spanish Fly for a near fall.

McDonagh tagged out and hit Styles with a moonsault. Balor followed up with a Coup de Grace. Balor covered Styles and McDonagh tried to block Lee, who dove over him to break the pin. Balor set up Styles for a Styles Clash, but Styles avoided it and hit the move on Balor before pinning him…

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in 13:20 to win the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A hot match with that left me even more baffled by Balor and McDonagh not being booked to defend the titles more often. I would have preferred to see Styles and Lee chase Balor and McDonagh before beating them, but the live crowd popped big and this came off really well.

Barrett narrated footage of the recent drama involving Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso…

Jimmy Uso was in his dressing room taping his fingers when Jey Uso entered the room. Jimmy asked if he was supposed to acknowledge Jey now. Jey conceded that what he told Jimmy last week wasn’t right. Jey said he was mad at himself for making the same mistake he did in Paris. Jey mentioned something about Big Uce, and then Jimmy cut him off and said Roman Reigns wouldn’t be in the battle royal later in the show, but they will.

Jimmy said Jey didn’t lose his title because he stuck his neck out to help people; he lost it because “Jey stopped believing in Jey.” Jey said Jimmy was right, then added that Roman might be right too. Jimmy told him he’d better figure it out before the battle royal. Jimmy said he’s going after everybody, including his brother. Jey asked if they were good, which Jimmy was receptive to…

A graphic listed the battle royal entrants as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, Penta, AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, Sheamus, Rusev, Ivar, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Akira Tozawa, Otis, and El Grande Americano…

Dominik Mysterio made his entrance wearing the Intercontinental Title and AAA Mega Championship belts… [C]

Powell’s POV: If my math is correct (and it usually is not), there’s one open spot in the battle royal, assuming they are going with 20 entrants.

Tessitore hyped Survivor Series, and then Rusev made his entrance. Once Rusev arrived at ringside, Dom dove on him. Dom ran Rusev into the ring steps and then rolled him inside the ring…

2. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Title. The referee checked on Rusev before calling for the opening bell. Rusev took offensive control and hit a fallaway slam on Dom, who was sent out of the ring while Rusev sat on the mat and played to the booing crowd. [C]

Dom put Rusev down with a tornado DDT. Dom went for a top rope splash, but Rusev put his knees up. Rusev fired up and yelled, “Game over.” Rusev went for the Accolade, but Dom exited the ring. Dom grabbed both of his title belts and was going to enter the timekeeper’s area, but Penta stood in his way. Rusev shoved Dom into Penta.

Rusev tossed Dom back inside the ring. Penta approached Rusev, who dropped him with a punch. Rusev returned to the ring and was tripped near the ropes. Dom went for a 619, but Rusev blocked it. Rusev found the timekeeper’s bell on Dom and took it from him. Rusev wound up with the hammer, but the referee stopped him and took it away. Dom kicked Rusev’s ass (it was meant to be a low blow). Dom followed up with a 619 and a frog splash for the win…

Dominik Mysterio defeated Rusev in 9:30 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

[Hour Two] After the match, Penta entered the ring and hit Rusev with a springboard DDT. Penta pointed at Dom, who was watching from the stage…

Powell’s POV: The live crowds are getting behind Dom in a big way. I assume that Dom will have a Triple Threat match with Rusev and Penta at some point.

Maxxine Dupri warmed up while Otis and Akira Tozawa fired her up… [C] Tessitore plugged Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling cartoon being available on the WWE Vault YouTube page… UFC fighter Max Griffin and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz were shown seated separately in the crowd…

Maxxine Dupri came out with Otis and Aklira Tozawa. They stayed on the stage while she headed to the ring. Becky Lynch made her entrance wearing shades and an over-the-top black fur piece that covered her head. Barrett spoke about Lynch being upset over her husband’s injury…

3. Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Lilian Garcia delivered in-ring introductions for the title match.