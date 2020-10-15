NXT UK’s Heritage Cup tournament, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Takeshi Morishima, Tama Tonga, Joey Abs

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners in a Heritage Cup tournament match. Haydn Gleed isn’t feeling well and it is unclear whether his written review will return this week.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a F grade majority vote from 25 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B and C tied for second with 21 percent of the vote, and D was right behind with 20 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joey Abs (Jason Arhndt) is 49.

-Takeshi Morishima is 42.

-Tama Tonga (Alipate Aloisio Leone) of the Guerrillas of Destiny tag team is 38.



