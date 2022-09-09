AEW Rampage TV taping spoilers: Full results of tonight’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Mike Roth

1. Sammy Guevara pinned Darby Allin to advance to the semifinals of the AEW World Championship tournament.

Samoa Joe issued an open challenge for an ROH TV Title match. Josh Woods accepted the challenge for next week.

2. Serena Deeb beat Madison Rayne.

3. Claudio Castognoli pinned Dax Harwood to retain the ROH World Championship.

Powell's POV: Guevara will face Jon Moxley in a semifinal match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.