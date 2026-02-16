What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

February 16, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket match

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

