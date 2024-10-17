AEW Dynamite rating: The WrestleDream fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 633,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 329,000 viewership total from last Tuesday’s show (the second hour ran against NXT).

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.20 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Tuesday’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. For a better comparison, the last Wednesday night edition of Dynamite on October 2 had 680,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 639,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo. NXT and Dynamite both ran opposite MLB League Championship Series games. One year ago, the October 18, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 901,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale.