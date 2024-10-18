WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XII coverage, John Nord, Simon Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The show is expected to feature the WWE debut of “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a match against Angel and Berto. Jake Barnett and I are swapping coverage this week and next week, so join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My Smackdown same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in San Jose, California at SAP Arena. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings, but John is on vacation and his reviews will return on October 25.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Stockton, California at Adventist Health Arena. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET and will be followed by the AEW Battle of the Belts XII special. Join me for my live review of both shows on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

