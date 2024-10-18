NXT Level Up spoilers: Results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.
-Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont beat Harlem Lewis and Niko Vance
-Lainey Reid over Layla Diggs
-Tavion Heights defeated Malik Blade
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are normally available on Saturday mornings. However, he has the week off, so his reviews will return next week.
