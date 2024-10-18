NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Malik Blade vs. Tavion Heights
-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Niko Vance and Harlem Lewis
-Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday mornings. However, he is on vacation this week and his reviews will return next week.
Be the first to comment