NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Malik Blade vs. Tavion Heights

-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Niko Vance and Harlem Lewis

-Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday mornings. However, he is on vacation this week and his reviews will return next week.