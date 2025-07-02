AEW Collision spoilers: Pruett’s report on the taping for Saturday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision taping

Taped July 2, 2025, in Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena

There was a long Kenny Omega promo after Dynamite about what Dynamite 300 means to him, as well as the All In Texas pay-per-view. Kota Ibushi puzzlingly took a bump on a chair in the ring to prove he could.

Tony Khan came out and did his Timecop bit prior to the Collision taping.

Adam Cole opens the show to celebrate being on TNT for 100 episodes as TNT Champion. He said he will hold that title through 2025. Kyle Fletcher interrupted and brought up losing to Adam Cole on the All In 2023 pre-show. Fletcher challenged Cole for a TNT Title match at All In.

Daniel Garcia interrupts that challenge to say he needs that TNT Title back. Cole said Garcia can have a shot anytime, but he’s beaten Garcia before and will again. Cole addresses Fletcher and says he had Fletcher beat when they wrestled before. Cole makes the challenge for a three-way at All In Texas.

Arguing ensued, including Garcia asking, “Who hasn’t beat Danny Garcia,” which was funny. Garcia said tonight’s Garcia/Fletcher match would be for a shot at the TNT Title at All In.

1. Kevin Knight beat Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne in a three-way. Knight pinned Benjamin.

2. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. FTR won a gem of a tag match. This one is worth tuning in on Saturday for. Tony Khan came out again afterward to encourage people to give it up for FTR and the Outrunners.

The ring crew took some time to disinfect spots in the ring – because this is somehow better and more efficient than changing the ring mat out (it is not).

3. Mistico, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe defeated Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta. Mistico made Rocky Romero tap out to win. MJF and MVP appeared on the screen and delivered a promo about the Casino Gauntlet. Mistico soaked up the crowd reaction after his match. Tony Khan even came out and clapped for him as he walked through the tunnel.

Max Caster out for a Best Wrestler Alive five-minute open challenge. A Scorpio Sky vignette played. He has a team now – Top Flight and Christopher Daniels appear to be on his team, though Daniels was dressed in a suit and didn’t appear to be returning as a wrestler. Sky returned to answer the challenge.

4. Scorpio Sky defeated Max Caster in a five-minute open challenge. Sky won the match in 55 seconds.

5. Willow Nightingale beat Vipress. Willow won a brief match.

6. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart defeated Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo in an all-star eight-woman tag.

7. Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia for a shot at the TNT Championship at All In Texas. Adam Cole sat in on commentary.

