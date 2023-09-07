AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy in a Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal match

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal in a Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal match

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

Powell’s POV: The winners of the tournament matches will meet on Saturday’s AEW Collision in semifinal matches, and the tournament final will be held on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. As much as AEW has gone overboard with tournaments, it’s nice to see a couple of matches that feel meaningful on the Friday night show. This episode was taped on Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.