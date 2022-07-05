AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the Royal Rampage

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 486,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 422,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished third in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Independence Day holiday. The Raw numbers will be released on Wednesday. Things should be back to normal starting with the AEW Dynamite numbers coming out on Thursday afternoon.