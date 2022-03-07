AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-“Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Scorpio Sky.
-Session Moth Martina vs. Ruby Soho.
-Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander.
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo.
-Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz.
-Cameron Stewart vs. Lance Archer.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment