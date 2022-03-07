AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-“Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Scorpio Sky.

-Session Moth Martina vs. Ruby Soho.

-Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz.

-Cameron Stewart vs. Lance Archer.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.