AEW Dynamite rating for the AEW Revolution fallout show

March 9, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 858,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 833,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.29 rating, up from last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.52 rating on USA Network. The March 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 945,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Revolution fallout show.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Clay Connelly March 9, 2023 @ 6:02 pm

    First 10 weeks of ly vs this year: 23% drop in the demo. It’s just b/c they’re a new company, I’m sure.

