WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the MITB go-home show

July 5, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.142 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.231 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.53 rating in the same demo. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Independence Day holiday. The Raw numbers will be released on Wednesday. Things should be back to normal starting with the AEW Dynamite numbers coming out on Thursday afternoon.

