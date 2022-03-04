AEW Revolution lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event, three pre-show matches, pricing details

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship.

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti for the TBS Championship.

-Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

-CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho.

-Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy in a tornado trios match.

-(Pre-Show) “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Pac, and Erick Redbeard.

-(Pre-Show) Hook vs. QT Marshall.

-(Pre-Show) Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander.

Powell’s POV: Christian Cage beat Ethan Page on Friday’s Rampage to earn the final spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. AEW also added the House of Black vs. Penta, Pac, and Redbeard match to the pre-show. The event price is listed at $49.99 on B/R Live and pay-per-view television, and the show will be available via FITE TV internationally. Join me for my live review of Revolution on Sunday night beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The main card starts at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host the exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members on Sunday night.