NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

March 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Jonah and Bad Dude Tito.

-Christopher Daniels vs. Karl Fredericks.

-TJP vs. Brogan Finlay.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays. They may be delayed this week because Colin is attending the AEW events in Orlando this weekend.

