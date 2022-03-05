Impact Wrestling Sacrifice lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Sacrifice event that will be held tonight in Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

-Moose vs. Heath for the Impact World Championship.

-Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship.

-Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something for the X Division Championship.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Violent By Design for the Impact Tag Team Titles.

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. “The Influence” Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Deonna Purrazzo’s open challenge for the ROH Women’s World Title or AAA Reina de Reinas Title.

-Jay White vs. Alex Shelley.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino.

-Jonah vs. PCO.

-(Pre-Show) Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

-(Pre-Show) Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost.

Powell’s POV: Sacrifice is available via Impact Plus and FITE TV. The pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card streams at 7CT/8ET.