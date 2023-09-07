AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong in a Grand Slam tournament semifinal match

-The winners of Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal on Rampage meet in a Grand Slam tournament semifinal match

-Bullet Club Gold in action

-Bryan Danielson speaks

-Saraya and Ruby Soho speak

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn speak

Powell’s POV: The finals of the tournament will be held on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).