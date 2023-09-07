AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Grand Slam Tournament final

-Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam

-Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

-Don Callis unveils his next masterpiece (Konosuke Takeshita’s next target)

Powell’s POV: The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Championship at the September 20 AEW Grand Slam themed show in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Next week’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).