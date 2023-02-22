AEW Dynamite preview: Tony Khan’s announcement and more set for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tony Khan’s announcement

-Tag Team Battle Royale for a spot in the four-way AEW Tag Team Title match at Revolution

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

-Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

-Skye Blue vs. Saraya

-Christian Cage interviewed by Tony Schiavone

-Bryan Danielson appears

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that a Tag Team Casino Battle Royale will be held on next week’s edition of Dynamite to fill the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at AEW Revolution that currently features The Gunns defending against The Acclaimed along with the two teams to be determined.

Dynamite will be live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center.