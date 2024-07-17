What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s 250th episode

July 17, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Championship

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a champion vs. champion match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title

-Mariah May speaks

-Chris Jericho hosts The Learning Tree

Powell’s POV: Dynamite 250 will be live from Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.