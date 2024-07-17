AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s 250th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Championship

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a champion vs. champion match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title

-Mariah May speaks

-Chris Jericho hosts The Learning Tree

Powell’s POV: Dynamite 250 will be live from Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).