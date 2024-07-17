AEW’s Tony Khan comments on free agent Ricochet

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan spoke with Comicbook.com about Ricochet. “I’m a huge fan of Ricochet,” Khan said. “I think he’s a great, great wrestler. He’s been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW. He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he’s been a champion there and a top star. We have great collaboration there and I love the history of New Japan and I think he’s a big part of it. During a great era when a lot of our top stars were wrestling there, he was a big part of it. I have a lot of admiration and respect for Ricochet and think he’s one of the top athletes and one of the most exciting stars in all of wrestling.” Read more at Comicbook.com.

Powell’s POV: Ricochet became a free agent earlier this month and the widespread assumption continues to be that he is AEW bound. Although nothing is official, tonight’s 250th episode of AEW Dynamite or next week’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite seem like potential nights for his AEW arrival.