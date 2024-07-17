WWE Speed – Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes in a semifinal match in the four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Dragunov and Hayes fought to the first three-minute time limit draw on Speed and were therefore eliminated from the tournament. Baron Corbin won the other semifinal match and will now have a bye in the tournament finals. Corbin will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship on next Wednesday’s show, which is a switch from championship matches being held on special Friday editions. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.