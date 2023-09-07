ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Athena vs. Allysin Kay for the ROH Women’s Championship

-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lee Johnson in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Griff Garrison, Metalik, and Gravity in a Proving Ground match

-Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin vs. JD Drake, Anthony Henry, and The Outrunners

-Lady Frost vs. Leyla Hirsch

-Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Gringo Loco and Blake Christian

-Charlette and Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue

-Willie Mack and “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in action

-Angel and Serpentico in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).