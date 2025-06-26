Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mistico, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada vs. Averno, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr. in a best-of-three falls match, Bear Bronson vs. Jariel Rivera

CategoriesJASON POWELL NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out seven matches from seven different indy shows.

CMLL, “Martes De Glamour” in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 24, 2025 (free on YouTube)

CMLL once again has put an entire three-hour show for free on YouTube. Like the event I checked out last week, the show was filled with a lot of wrestlers I hadn’t heard of before — my CMLL knowledge is basically limited to the top-tier guys who appear in AEW, ROH, MLW and some of the super shows held over WrestleMania week. I checked out the main event, as all six have appeared on U.S. shows. This has Spanish-only commentary.

Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Mistico vs. Averno, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr. in a best-of-three falls match. The Rudos attacked at the bell, and the action immediately went to the floor. Averno picked up Dorada and rammed him crotch-first into the ring post! In the ring, Volador untied and tugged at Mistico’s mask. The rudos stomped on Atlantis Jr. in the ring as his partners were down and out on the floor. Averno held Mistico upside down and slammed him stomach-first, and Volador Jr. pinned him in at 3:39. The rudos were up 1-0!

Two minis – the heel wore red and the babyface wore blue – also got involved in this. The rudos beat up the blue mini. Guerrero and Dorada traded offense in the ring, with UG keeping him grounded. There is shockingly little action; the heels were playing to the crowd more than anything. Averno hit a huracanrana on Averno as they fought on the ramp, far from the ring. Mistico flew into the ring and hit a huracanrana. Mistico hit a dive through the ropes. Dorada hit a top-rope 450 Splash and pinned Ultimo Guerrero at 8:33! We were tied 1-1!

The rudos surrounded Atlantis Jr. and stomped on him. Atlantis Jr. fired up and hit a backbreaker over his knee on each rudo, one at a time. Mistico got in and hit a huracanrana on Averno. He traded blows with Ultimo Guerrero. Dorada got in and hit some huracanranas. He dove through the ropes onto Volador Jr. In the ring, Atlantis Jr. hit a frogsplash and pinned Ultimo Guerrero. A solid match, but just worked at a much slower pace than I’m used to seeing from these guys. They were covered in confetti as they celebrated the win.

Atlantis Jr. and Mascara Dorada and Mistico (2) defeated Averno and Ultimo Guerrero and Volador Jr. (1) in a best-of-three falls match at 16:00 even.

Chaotic Wrestling, “Charged Up” Watertown, Massachusetts at Sons of Italy Hall on Friday, June 20, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This show aired live. Watertown is a suburb straight west of Boston. It’s a fairly generic ballroom, but it’s packed with 250-300. I’m familiar with most of the names on the lineup tonight. I picked a mid-show match, as Bear Bronson has had a really strong post-AEW run already.

Bear Bronson vs. Jariel Rivera. I’ve always compared Jariel to Juventud Guerrera; he’s much shorter than Bear, but he has a great physique. He came out first, and he attacked Bear as Bronson entered the ring. Bear backed him into a corner and hit some loud chops. The commentators talked about how Bear is now officially a free agent. Bronson hit a Gorilla Press and was in charge. He hit a bodyslam at 1:00, then a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. He leapt off the apron and crashed onto Jariel on the floor. He bent Jariel against the guardrail and hit more chops.

I need to reiterate that this room may be a sell-out. There are people standing against the walls in the back. Bear hit a running buttbump in the corner of the guardrails. Jariel hit a spear on the ring apron before they could re-enter the ring at 3:30 and he posed. In the ring, Jariel hit a knee shot to the forehead and he kept the bigger man grounded. He hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 6:00. Bear blocked a sunset flip and he dropped all of his weight onto Jariel’s chest.

Bronson hit some clotheslines and a big back-body drop and was fired up. He hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 8:30. They got up and traded chops. Jariel hit a Poison Rana! Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall. This has been really good. Bear set up for the Fire Thunder Driver (Rikishi-style piledriver) but Jariel escaped. Jariel hit a powerbomb out of the corner at 11:30! He hit a spear and got the pin! That’s a huge upset! I truly didn’t anticipate Jariel winning clean.

Jariel Rivera defeated Bear Bronson at 11:38.

Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling “Super Show V” in Slatington, Pennsylvania at Slatington Expo Center on April 12, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This match was a stand-alone video and was just posted on YouTube this week; it is not the entire show, just this one match. I’ve considered Diego Hill a top-tier indy talent for a couple of years, and he’s getting a big chance at the MLW show in New York on Thursday night when he faces Kushida. (He just had his ROH debut in April in a losing effort against Lance Archer.) The crowd here was 250, and even with the lights on, the lighting is merely okay.

Diego Hill vs. Matthew Jaeger for the PPW TV Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Matthew; he’s white, young, with a good physique. He wore basic Young Lion-style black trunks. An intense lockup to open, and they appear to both be babyfaces. Diego hit a huracanrana at 1:00, then a doublestomp to the back for a nearfall. He hit a bottom-rope moonsault, a second-rope moonsault, but Jaeger shoved him to the floor before he could hit a top-rope moonsault. (The crowd started booing Jaeger, but he hadn’t cheated.) They traded chops at ringside.

In the ring, Diego hit a cannonball and a discus forearm. Jaeger hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 4:30. Jaeger dropped him gut-first onto the top rope, then hit a flying knee to the head for a nearfall. Diego hit a dropkick, then a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down at 7:00. Diego hit a spin kick for a nearfall. He hit a forward Finlay Roll, but he missed a Moonsault, then he missed an OsCutter. Jaeger tied him up in a submission hold on the mat. Diego hit a superkick, then an OsCutter for a nearfall at 9:00, and the crowd was all over the ref.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Jaeger turned it into a second-rope Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall. Jaeger got in the ref’s face and was livid! He was certainly not acting like a babyface now! He repeatedly punched Diego and went to the top rope. However, Diego hit a step-up enzuigiri in the corner, then a top-rope Spanish Fly for the pin. A very entertaining match; I can’t wait to see how does against Kushida in a few hours!

Diego Hill defeated Matthew Jaeger to retain the PPW TV Title at 11:47.

Arizona Wrestling Federation, “Reckoning,” The Taproom, Gilbert, Ariz., March 22, 2025 (free on YouTube).

Like the Diego Hill match above, this is a video file of just this one match, not the entire show. Brittnie Brooks (girlfriend of Chris Bey) returned from an ACL injury this year and is a top-tier female indy talent. She’s been in GCW and just had a match in TNA. I’ve seen the fallen angel character Fallyn Grey 3 or 4 times now; she’s just 21, and she’s also one to watch. I admittedly don’t know the men in this one; I watched it for the women involved.

This show was outdoors (at night in March!) and the crowd was maybe 400. A good turnout for this show. Despite it being night, the ring was fairly well lit. No commentary.

Chubby Depp and Brittnie Brooks vs. Fallyn Grey and Chris Evans in a steel cage match. Evans, age 39, has a good physique and a short buzz cut. Grey wore her gray fallen angel wings. Brooks carried her AWF Women’s Title. Depp is the AWF men’s champion; he came out last and he is big, rotund man in a singlet. All four held chairs and they clanged them together at the bell. The women fought the women as we started, but Evans got pushed into Grey. Brittnie and Chubby hit a team suplex on Evans.

Brittnie hit some punches on Evans. The babyfaces hit a team slam on Evans. Fallyn picked up a chair and repeatedly struck Chubby in the back at 2:30. Meanwhile, Evans choked Brittnie in the ropes. Brittnie suplexed Evans onto an open chair at 4:00. Brittnie hit a basement dropkick in the corner on an upside down Grey, and she got a nearfall. The guys stood on the top rope, one hand each on the top of the cage, and traded punches. (This is a very professional looking cage.) The women each tripped a guy so they fell and got crotched on the top rope.

The women resumed trading punches, and Grey hit a spin kick, and suddenly everyone was down at 6:30. This has been well booked so far. Evans got a chain and wrapped it around his wrist, but Brittnie blocked it, wrapped the chain around his neck, and choked him. Chubby hit a spear on Evans for a nearfall, but Fallyn made the save at 8:00. Fallyn nailed a Doomsday Clothesline on Brittnie. The heels powerbombed Chubby through a table. The heels got up and started to escape the cage!

Brittnie jumped up and grabbed Fallyn’s foot and pulled her back in, but Evans feet touched the ground at 10:00. We’re still going; it appears both have to escape to win. Fallyn repeatedly punched and slapped Chubby; he might be 350 pounds. He picked up Grey and hit a Bulldog Powerslam and pinned her! Evans was on the floor and couldn’t get in to make the save! The men were adequate here — but find and watch this one to check out the rising stars of the women’s division.

Chubby Depp and Brittnie Brooks defeated Fallyn Grey and Chris Evans at 10:58.

TWE Chattanooga “The Iron Prince,” Red Bank, Tennessee on June 14, 2025 (IWTV)

This show is in their usual venue that looks like an underground military bunker, and the ring is pushed up against one wall. I watched the second-to-last match, as I consider Timothy Bosby and Jameson Shook to be among my list of “ones to watch”.

Big Dave and Jameson Shook vs. Timothy Bosby and Erron Wade. Shook has a bushy red beard and looks like a young Sami Zayn. He opened against Shook. Dave got in and chopped Erron. The heels began working over Big Dave in their corner. Bosby hit a bodyslam at 3:00. Dave bodyslammed Wade. Shook tagged in but they argued! Dave hit a clothesline. Someone in a hoodie (later revealed as heel manager Dylan Hales!) jumped on the apron but he accidentally threw powder into Erron’s eyes! Shook immediately hit a Death Valley Driver and pinned Wade. Far shorter than expected but it gave four top draws in the south a few minutes together.

Big Dave and Jameson Shook defeated Timothy Bosby and Erron Wade at 5:28.

Uncanny Attractions “Knuckin If Ur Buckin” in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 21, 2025 (IWTV)

This was just a five-match show, and I chose the middle match. I’ve seen all four of these women compete live in the Twin Cities this year (same promotion but not all on the same show!), and here they all are in Texas. I always point this out… the travel schedule for a top-tier indy wrestler is pretty incredible. This is a very dark club, and perhaps 200 were watching between the first and second levels.

Mackenzie Morgan and Nixi XS vs. Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie. Nixi is the slender fashionista. Morgan is similar to Lash Legend. Laynie and Shazza wore their identical blue gear I just saw them in from a show in Tennessee last week; they certainly have a big experience advantage. Laynie and Shazza teased they were going to kiss, but then they attacked Morgan and Nixi. Morgan and Nixi forced the heels together so they were forced to kiss, and we got a bell at 00:42 to officially begin. Laynie and Morgan traded blows in the ring, and Morgan hit a dropkick. Nixi hit a running double knees to Laynie’s chin for a nearfall at 2:00.

Shazza tagged in, but Nixi rolled her up for a nearfall. Morgan hit a sliding clothesline on Shazza for a nearfall. The heels hit double buttbumps in the corner on Morgan, and Shazza got a nearfall at 5:00, and the heels kept Mackenzie grounded. Morgan hit a spear on Luck at 6:30. Nixi and Shazza tagged in and traded forearm strikes. Nixi hit a leg lariat and a bulldog, then a flying DDT for a nearfall. Nixi hit a huracanrana on Laynie that sent Luck flying into Shazza. Laynie hit a DVD across Shazza’s knees, but Morgan hit a top-rope double dropkick. Nixi hit a double Lungblower to the jaws. Morgan hit an X-Factor and pinned Shazza! A very good match, and I’ll call that an upset.

Nixi XS and Mackenzie Morgan defeated Shazza McKenznie and Laynie Luck at 8:58.

Combat Zone Wrestling “Showdown At Sundown” in Croydon, Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 21, 2025 (IWTV)

I admittedly am not a fan of deathmatch wrestling so I don’t watch a lot of CZW. I picked the second-to-last match, as I’m familiar with both guys. I’ve seen a show before from this big, white brewery. There is basically only room for seating on two, opposite sides of the ring. The lights are on, but the crowd was maybe 60.

Griffin McCoy vs. Dustin Waller. McCoy is maybe 6’1″ or 6’2″ so he’s typically taller than his opponents; he’s had a handful of appearances in MLW. He hit some chops. They avoided each other’s kicks and had a standoff at 1:30. Griffin tied him up on the mat, but Waller reached the ropes. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press at 5:30, and he grounded McCoy with a chinlock. Griffin hit a Mafia Kick at 7:30 and a suplex for a nearfall.

Dustin hit a jumping knee to the chin; McCoy hit a spinning back fist. He put Waller on his shoulders and spun him into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 9:00. McCoy went for a springboard move, but Dustin caught him with a stunner. Waller hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. He missed a frogsplash, but he hit a clothesline into the corner. McCoy hit a half-nelson suplex, then a springboard spin kick to the jaw for the pin. Good action.

Griffin McCoy defeated Dustin Waller at 11:24.

Final Thoughts: Yes, I am making a list of young indy wrestlers who have really stood out to me in 2025; wrestlers who I barely saw in 2024, or are vastly improved. Jameson Shook, Timothy Bosby, Brittnie Brooks, and Fallyn Grey are on that list. (Diego was on a list I made last October of the top indy talents.) Get to know their names and check them out! The TWE tag match was disappointingly short. Bear-Jariel was the best of these seven matches, followed by the mixed tag.