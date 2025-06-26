AEW Dynamite rating: Four-way matches for the first spot in the Casino Gauntlet matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 613,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 736,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.22 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 729,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the June 26, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 680,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.