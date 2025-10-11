House of Glory “With Glory Comes Pride” results (10/10): Vetter’s review of The Hardys vs. The Mane Event for the TNA Tag Titles and HOG Tag Titles, Killer Kross vs. Matt Cardona, Leon Slater vs. Amazing Red

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “With Glory Comes Pride”

October 10, 2025, in Jamaica, New York, at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This is their usual venue and the ring was fairly well-lit. The building was packed with maybe 500 fans in attendance. Johnny Torres, Jason Solomon, and Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom provided commentary. They described this show as their biggest of the year. The sound was not ideal.

1. Zilla Fatu vs. Bear Bronson for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. UGH they kept losing the signal from the venue. I started the stopwatch as we got the picture back, and they were already brawling on the floor. Oh good, the commentators indicated we haven’t had a bell yet, as these two brawled up onto a stage. Zilla hit a back-body drop, flipping Bronson onto several open chairs on the stage. Bronson suplexed him onto the entrance ramp. They got into the ring and we had a bell to officially begin at 3:22. Bear hit a butt drop and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall just seconds in!

Zilla hit a huracanrana, a superkick, and a running buttbump in the corner, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Bronson hit a hard clothesline for a one-count at 7:30. Zilla nailed a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall, then a second frogsplash. He hit a Superman Punch-style flying Samoan Spike to the throat for the pin. And this match is exactly why I start the stopwatch at first contact!

Zilla Fatu defeated Bear Bronson to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 8:30/official time of 5:08.

2. Indi Hartwell vs. Zayda Steel for the HOG Women’s Title. Zayda announced Thursday she was not renewing her WWE ID contract; she’s so talented, I expect she will be with another promotion fairly quickly. Zayda slapped her and went for the Unprettier but Indi blocked it. Indi has quite the height advantage and hit some bodyslams, then a Mafia Kick that sent Zayda from the apron to the floor. Indi leaned her against the guardrails and hit some chops at 2:00. Zayda shoved her head-first into the ring post, and she rolled into the ring and celebrated.

Zayda hit a series of stomps in the corner and barked at the ref. She kept Indi grounded and jawed at the fans, then tossed Indi to the floor at 5:00. Indi repeatedly slammed Zayda’s head onto the apron. Back in the ring, Indi hit a spinebuster, and they were both down. Indi hit some clotheslines, then a top-rope elbow drop to the lower back for a nearfall at 7:00. Indi accidentally bumped the ref. Indi did the ‘Eddie spot,’ tossing a belt to Zayda. The ref got up and saw Zayda holding the belt, and Zayda pleaded her innocence! However, Indi hit an Unprettier on Zayda for the pin! The commentators noted that Indi “used her own finisher against her.”

Indi Hartwell defeated Zayda Steel to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 8:10.

* Zayda attacked her after the bell and struck her with a chair. Out of the back came Allie Katch, who hit some punches on Zayda and a Pele Kick! This is Allie’s first time in the ring since she broke her leg in January at GCW’s big show in the Hammerstein Ballroom. Allie got on the mic and said it has been 264 days since she broke her leg, but she’s now back! The crowd gave her a “welcome back!” chant. She shouted, “I’m here to get to work!”

3. Raheem Royal vs. Idris Jackson (w/Hilary P. Wisdom). They immediately traded punches. Royal hit a springboard crossbody block. Idris hit a bodyslam. Royal unloaded a series of chops in the corner. He clotheslined Jackson to the floor, then Raheem dove through the ropes onto him, and he hit a second one. Royal missed a third dive and was down on the floor. Royal crawled back into the ring, but Jackson hit some elbow drops and kept Raheem grounded. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Idris hit a backbreaker over his knee and targeted Raheem’s lower back. Wisdom grabbed an ankle, but Royal kicked him away. However, Idris tripped Raheem as he stood on the top rope at 6:00, and he hit some chops. Idris hit a clothesline to the back of the head for a nearfall. Royal hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall, but he made a lazy cover; Royal hooked both arms, rolled Jackson over, and got the flash pin! Idris sat up, shocked that just happened. Jackson hit a post-match Lumbar Check.

Raheem Royal defeated Idris Jackson at 7:12.

4. The Amazing Red vs. Leon Slater. The TNA X Division Title is not on the line. Standing reversals, and Leon has a notable height advantage. They sped it up with quicker reversals. Red hit a huracanrana at 2:30, then hit a flip dive through the ropes, crashing onto Slater, with Red going over the guardrail and landing on his feet in the crowd! Nice! Red slammed Slater against the ring and slid him back in, then he hit a missile dropkick. They fought back to the floor, with Red hitting more chops. In the ring, Red hit a stiff kick to the spine, then another at 5:00. Leon got up but sold the pain in his lower back. Red hit another kick to the spine for a nearfall.

Leon missed an enzuigiri, but he hit a Rewind Kick, then a handspring-back elbow, and he clotheslined Red to the floor, and hit a plancha onto him at 6:30. In the ring, Leon hit a slingshot stunner for a nearfall and he took control, hitting some punches and chops. Red hit a huracanrana at 9:30, then his tornado DDT for a nearfall. Daron Richardson walked to the ring and fans pelted him with crumpled-up paper. Leon hit a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall at 11:00. Leon missed a 450 Splash but landed on his feet. He hit a spinning leg lariat. Daron tripped up Leon! Red and Slater hit stereo spin kicks to the head and stereo clotheslines at 12:30.

They paused and glared at Richardson on the floor! They both rolled to the floor and surrounded him. In the ring, Leon held Daron upside down, and Red kicked him. They hit a team powerbomb on Richardson. Slater hit a Styles Clash on Daron! Daron rolled to the floor; Red got a rollup for a nearfall! He hit a Cyclone Kick, then the Code Red for a nearfall at 14:30. Some music played! “Now what?” a commentator said. A woman came out of the back, covering her face in a hoodie; it was Diamond Virago. Her distraction allowed Slater to hit a second-rope Styles Clash! Leon then nailed the Swanton 450 Splash for the pin. A really fun, cross-generational dream match, and I don’t mind the distractions.

Leon Slater defeated The Amazing Red at 16:03.

* Red grabbed Daron and suplexed him on the ramp and dragged him back into the ring, where he hit a standing powerbomb, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest, then a second one. He hit a dropkick on the floor as well.

* The next show will be on Nov. 15. Matt Cardona came out for the next match; we lost the signal from the building right as Cardona was getting on the mic. As the picture returned, Killer Kross was walking to the ring; no sign of Scarlett (I’m sure we can all guess what Cardona said, but it was entirely off-camera).

5. Matt Cardona vs. Killer Kross. This feud actually began at a GCW show in New Jersey a month ago; strange to see it continue in HOG. Cardona hit a low blow before the bell (and I started my stopwatch here), and he stomped on him. Matt hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. The commentators pointed out that we haven’t had a bell yet. The crowd chanted, “We want Chelsea!” Solomon said there is a “record crowd” tonight; I don’t doubt that. They brawled into the crowd, and the cameras lost sight of them. They returned to ringside, where Kross threw him head-first into the ring post. Cardona tossed alcohol into Kross’s eyes and choked him with a cord.

They got into the ring at 4:30; Solomon said, “We’re underway,” but I never heard a bell. Cardona hit three Broski Boots into the corner. He went for Radio Silence, but Kross caught him and hit a powerbomb. Kross hit a stunner at 6:00 and was fired up. He hit some clotheslines into the corner, then a swinging back suplex. Matt hit the Radio Silence (Fameasser leg drop), then a second-rope Radio Silence; he popped up and celebrated. Rather than go for the pin, he grabbed the mic and demanded the crowd show him some respect. He said Kross doesn’t deserve a match with him. Kross, while lying on the mat, started laughing. “Knock, knock,” he said. “Who the f– is there?” Cardona responded.

Kross said, “Ring the bell!” The bell rang, and Kross immediately applied an ankle lock, and Cardona tapped out! “I knew we didn’t have the bell,” a commentator said. Humorous. Kross got on the mic and thanked the crowd, saying he can’t wait until he returns. Is that the shortest bell-to-bell match I’ve ever seen? A commentator said it’s likely an HOG record.

Killer Kross defeated Matt Cardona at 8:52/official time of 0:02.

6. HOG Tag Team Champions “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. TNA and NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a title-vs.-title match. I fully expect a draw, so each team retains its respective belts. The Hardys had both the TNA and NXT tag titles over their shoulders. Lyon and Jeff opened and tied up on the mat; this crowd was insanely hot! Matt got in and snapped Jay’s arm repeatedly across his shoulder as the crowd shouted “delete!” each time it landed. Midas tagged in, and TME hit some quick team offense on Jeff, and they kept Jeff grounded. Matt hit some clotheslines on Jay at 4:30 and repeatedly shoved Jay’s head into turnbuckles as we again got “Delete!” chants for each blow.

Matt hit a Side Effect on Jay. Jay hit a springboard moonsault to the floor at 6:00 onto both Hardy brothers, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Jay got a nearfall on Matt. Lyons missed a top-rope corkscrew splash. Jeff tagged in and hit his double leg drop between Lyons’ legs, then a standing neckbreaker. Jeff hit a top-rope Whisper in the Wind onto both TME for a nearfall. Matt hit a DDT on Jay at 8:30. Jeff hit Poetry in Motion on Midas; Matt hit a Side Effect on Midas. Jeff hit a splash for a nearfall. Jeff and Black traded some rollups. Lyons applied a Boston Crab while Midas applied an ankle lock, but the Hardys escaped, and everyone was down at 10:30.

Jay picked up Jeff, spun him, and slammed him. Midas hit a superkick on Matt. Midas and Matt traded forearm strikes. Midas tried a Twist of Fate, but Matt blocked it. Matt was pushed into Jeff! TME hit the Grand Finale (team X-Factor) for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Jeff hit a stunner, and Matt hit his neckbreaker. Jeff peeled off the shirt — squeals! — and hit the Swanton Bomb on Lyons for the pin!!! Wow, the titles changed hands!

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyons and Midas Black at 13:14 to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles and WIN the HOG Tag Team Titles.

7. Charles Mason vs. Man Like DeReiss in a no-DQ match for the HOG World Title . DeReiss hit a superkick, we had the bell, and they immediately brawled to the floor. They brawled into the crowd, and once again the cameras couldn’t find them. We saw Mason climb up into the rafters at 4:00! DeReiss followed him up there! Again, the cameras aren’t catching anything that is happening up there. They both fell from the rafters back to the ground level; they are so far away, I have no idea what they landed on. They brawled back to ringside. Mason shoved DeReiss — who had a bucket over his head — into the ring post at 7:00. (The crowd has been quite quiet so far; I think most fans have barely seen any of this match so far.)

DeReiss whipped Mason into the guardrail, then again on another side of the ring. MLD hit a chairshot to the back at 9:00, then another. Mason then hit his own chairshots and whipped DeReiss into the ring post. They got into the ring at 11:30 (for the first time since the bell!) and Mason choked him with a chain. They went right back to the floor with more chairshots. Mason used the chain to tie DeReiss to the ring post, and he hit him a few times with a kendo stick, until MLD escaped. A whole bunch of chairs were pulled out from under the ring as the action came to a complete stop. Mason put a cigar cutter on one of MLD’s fingers and tried to cut it off! Charles got a mic (with a long cord) and wrapped the cord around DeReiss’ neck.

DeReiss began stomping on him in the corner, and he hit a pop-up powerbomb at 18:30. A door was set up in the corner. They traded forearm strikes. Mason shoved him through the door and got a nearfall at 21:00. He got the chain and choked DeReiss with it. Mason got a metal pipe and repeatedly hit DeReiss across the back with it. DeReiss flipped Mason from the top turnbuckle and through some open chairs on the floor at 25:00. In the ring, DeReiss went for a Sharpshooter, but Mason grabbed the ref’s shirt and pulled the ref forward, with him crashing into MLD, and the ref was down. DeReiss unloaded some chops and forearm strikes.

Mason hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 27:00, then a running Meteora into the corner. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver through a door in the corner, earning a “holy shit!” chant, and he got a nearfall. Mason hit him with the kendo stick. DeReiss hit his kip-up stunner; he grabbed the kendo stick and repeatedly struck Charles with it. DeReiss set up for a 450 Splash but hopped down. They went to another corner, and this time, DeReiss hit the 450 Splash for a nearfall at 32:00. Mason applied a sleeper while seated on the top turnbuckle. DeReiss hit a springboard frogsplash through a door bridge for a nearfall, and they were both down.

The fans were invited to throw chairs into the ring, and we had dozens of chairs thrown into the ring. The commentators noted how dangerous this was. DeReiss bodyslammed Mason onto the pin of chairs at 38:30. Mason hit a piledriver onto the pile of chairs for a nearfall. Mason dumped a bag of thumbtacks onto the mat, but DeReiss slammed Charles onto them. DeReiss set up another door bridge. However, Mason hit a second-rope Tombstone Piledriver through the door bridge for the pin. A solid brawl that definitely could have been 10-15 minutes shorter.

Charles Mason defeated Man Like DeReiss to retain the HOG World Title at 40:06.

Final Thoughts: It wasn’t a bad main event, but they lost the crowd fairly early on as the fans (and me!) just couldn’t see most of the first seven minutes as they brawled through the crowd and literally up into the rafters. But it was a good brawl that didn’t get into any gross weapons or blood loss. I’ll go with the Hardys-Main Event for best match, as the crowd was hot and split for them, and I really didn’t expect the clean finish. Red-Slater was exactly what it should have been — a dream match across two generations — like many who will read this, I saw Red wrestle before Leon was even born. I’ll give that main event third-best. The finish of Cardona-Kross was cute in that it gave us a record-short match.