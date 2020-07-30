What's happening...

07/30 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss WWE SummerSlam, Excalibur missing AEW Dynamite, Matt Cardona and Ariane Andrew debut for AEW, NJPW Strong series, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more

July 30, 2020

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE SummerSlam, Excalibur missing AEW Dynamite, Matt Cardona and Ariane Andrew debut for AEW, NJPW Strong series, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more (77:08)…

