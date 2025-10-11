WWE Crown Jewel Perth lineup (live coverage today): The card for this morning’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held this morning in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight

-Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review with the start of the main card as it streams bright and early on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. I will be flying solo with an exclusive same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).