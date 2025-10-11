What's happening...

WWE Crown Jewel Perth lineup (live coverage today): The card for this morning’s premium live event

October 11, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held this morning in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight

-Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review with the start of the main card as it streams bright and early on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. I will be flying solo with an exclusive same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.