Murphy’s Blog: WWE Crown Jewel Perth predictions – Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents its Crown Jewel Event on Saturday morning (in the U.S.) from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena. For the first time in a while, I am looking forward to a WWE show beyond just one match. The entire card should be good from an in-ring standpoint while, for me, two of the matches stand out because of their excellent builds. More on that later. Let’s run down the card!

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship. The creative team could have just relied on the irrelevant Crown Jewel Championship to build this match. They didn’t. Instead, they focused on the rivalry between Seth and Cody and made it a ‘must-win” for Seth. The video packages on Raw have been excellent, and it has left me really interested to see how this plays out. My gut says that we see interference from Brock Lesnar to give Seth the win, given Brock’s recent reunion with Paul Heyman. I’m not thrilled about another Cody/Brock match, but if it’s a one-off, I could live with it.

Don Predicts: Seth Rollins wins the men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship. The crowd was pretty quiet for the contract signing on Smackdown from Australia, and I’m concerned that this may carry over. The match will be fine even if the build was flat. I know they’ve been telling the story of Stratton consistently defying the odds, but I think this is Vaquer’s night. She hasn’t been used as much or as good as she could be, and I’m hoping that changes with this win here.

Don Predicts: Stephanie Vaquer wins the women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. We’ve seen these two face off before, with Roman getting the win before suffering a prolonged beatdown. Roman will likely pick up the win again, but I am hoping Reed comes out of this looking strong, as he can be more than just one of Seth Rollins’ goons.

Don Predicts: Roman Reigns defeats Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight.

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka has been the breakout heel of 2025. Her interactions with both Sky and Sane have been great, and I look forward to seeing Asuka face Sky one-on-one. I also like the added hook of Sky working with Rhea without the temptation of turning on her in an attempt to rejoin Asuka and Sane. I expect Sane to take the pin. As an aside, when Sane finally snaps on Asuka, it will be quite the moment.

Don Predicts: Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles. This match could have been built so much better, but it looks like WWE didn’t budget Cena’s final appearances to allow for any interaction between the two. If you remember their past matches, you know that it will likely be good even though several years have passed. If you don’t remember, this match likely won’t mean as much to you, even though it should still be good once the bell rings.

Don Predicts: John Cena defeats AJ Styles.

