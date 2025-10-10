WWE Smackdown results (10/10): Powell’s live review of Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Titles, U.S. Title open challenge, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,364)

October 10, 2025, in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena

Aired live internationally on Netflix, on delay on USA Network

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a video package that played up the Crown Jewel championship belts being delivered to Perth for tomorrow’s premium live event… Michael Cole checked in on commentary and said the event was sold out. The men’s Crown Jewel championship belt was shown inside a case set up in the ring. Wade Barrett joined Cole on commentary…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. The fans sang Cody’s name. Cody spoke of Seth Rollins’ quest for control. Cody said his quarterback nickname bothers Rollins.

The fans chanted, “Seth is a wanker.” Cody said he wasn’t sure what the fans were chanting and needed Michael Cole to say it. Cody tossed the mic to Rollins. Cole wouldn’t say it, so Barrett stood up and repeated the line. The fans chanted Barrett’s name. Barrett tossed the mic back, and Cody smoothly caught it. Cody cracked that he’d been trying so hard to be serious. He fired up and closed by saying he’s the one who Rollins can’t beat…

Powell’s POV: Cody was really good here, as he delivered a serious message to push his match with Rollins, while also having some fun with the fired-up live crowd.

Cole narrated arrival shots of Damian Priest, and B-Fab with “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins…

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was shown backstage. Chelsea Green approached Vaquer and offered her a flier before inviting her to join the Secret Hervice. Green said she would never invite “Tacky Time” to join her.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton entered the picture. Green was phony while saying hello to Stratton before making her exit. Vaquer said she would have Stratton’s back, just as she knew Stratton would have her back during their tag team match. Vaquer said may the best woman win at Crown Jewel. Stratton said they were on the same page…

U.S. Champion Sami Zayn made his entrance for his open challenge heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Cody was shown walking backstage when he crossed paths with Jacob Fatu, who told said he has nothing but love for Cody. Fatu said that when Cody is done with Seth Rollins, he knows what’s popping with him. Fatu looked at the WWE Championship. Cody looked Fatu in the eye and said “good” before walking away.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis approached Fatu and told him that he loves seeing someone level up in real time. Aldis invited Fatu to talk in his office later. Fatu was receptive.

Drew McIntyre attacked Fatu from behind and got the better of him until Aldis and others arrived…

Sami Zayn stood in the ring and looked into the camera, saying he was five for five in open challenges. Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance to his old entrance theme as Zayn’s challenger…

1. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. Championship. The fans sang Nakamura’s entrance theme while the match got underway. They followed up with a “welcome back” chant and then chanted Nakamura’s name. Nakamura hit his sliding German suplex and then played to the crowd on the floor. [C]

Cole said Zayn is 4-3 over Nakamura. Barrett said this is the first time they’ve competed without Zayn knowing he would face Nakamura, who trained all week for the match. Nakamura dropped Zayn with a kick. Nakamura set up for a Kinshasa, but Zayn cut him off and hit a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Zayn executed an exploder suplex. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, but Nakamura avoided it. Nakamura went to the middle rope and hit Zayn with a knee strike for a two count. Cole said it was a Kinshasa from the middle rope. [C]

Both wrestlers ended up at ringside. Zayn hit Nakamura with a Helluva Kick while he was against the barricade. Zayn tossed Nakamura back inside the ring and followed to beat the referee’s count. Nakamura hit Zayn with a Kinshasa and covered him, but Zayn put his foot on the bottom rope at the last moment. Some fans booed.

Nakamura hit Scorpio Rising and then set up for his finisher, but a hooded man pulled him from the ring and ran him into the barricade for the DQ. The hooded man clotheslined Nakamura over the barricade and then entered the ring.

U.S. Champion Sami Zayn fought Shinsuke Nakamura to a no-contest in 11:45.

Tama Tonga removed his hood and was wearing face paint. Tonga Loga, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo all showed up wearing face paint and then joined Tonga in attacking Zayn and Nakamura. Tonga drilled Nakamura with a Hidden Blade. Solo Sikoa came out (no face paint) while the fans chanted, “F— you, Solo.” Sikoa joined his crew in standing over Zayn and Nakamura… [C]

Powell’s POV: As much as I enjoyed the darker Nakamura, it was fun to see the babyface version of Nakamura again. The attack by Solo’s crew came off well. The face paint was a nice touch.

The broadcast team recapped the MFT attack on Zayn and Nakamura…

Backstage, Nick Aldis that he was going to tell him and Jacob Fatu before McIntyre’s attack that they would meet next week on Smackdown in San Jose. McIntyre welcomed the idea of the match being in Fatu’s home area. Fatu attacked McIntyre, and they brawled while referees tried to pull them apart… [C]

Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton made separate entrances. The broadcast team narrated the angle that set up their tag team match. Giulia and Kiana James made their entrance to Giulia’s entrance theme…

2. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James. Cole noted that Vaquer beat Giulia to win the NXT Women’s Championship, and that Stratton beat James in an NXT Women’s Championship defense a couple years ago.

Vaquer performed the Devil’s Kiss on James. “One of the most fascinating moves in WWE today,” Cole said while laughing. Barrett said he wouldn’t comment on the move and added that he may have received a complaint the last time he did. A “one more time” chant broke out. [C]

The heels isolated Vaquer during and coming out of the break. Vaquer made a hot tag. Stratton put James down with a spinebuster for a two count. The fans humored themselves by singing the song normally reserved for Bayley.

Giulia tagged in and hit a Northern Lights Bomb on Stratton and went for the pin, but Vaquer broke it up. James cleared Vaquer from the ring. James tagged in and set up for a powerbomb, but Stratton slipped away and hit an Alabama Slam.

Vaquer tagged Stratton’s back and went up top. Stratton tagged herself in, which drew some gasps from the crowd. Vaquer dove from the top rope onto Giulia on the floor. Stratton hit a rolling Senton on James and followed up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James in 8:40.

[Hour Two] After the match, Stratton and Vaquer went to the stage and stood in front of the Crown Jewel Championship belts. They raised their title belt while looking at one another…

Powell’s POV: The fans offered no indication that they strongly favor Stratton or Vaquer. We’ll see if that holds up when they meet at Crown Jewel.

Sol Ruca and Zaria spoke backstage until WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss showed up. Flair said they were impressed by Ruca and Zaria’s match last week. Flair said facing her and Bliss wouldn’t be just another match. Flair said they were stepping into her spotlight. Bliss said, “Our spotlight,” and then Flair claimed that’s what she said.

Zaria said they weren’t going to sit around and wait for their turn. She said if Flair and Bliss don’t think they are ready yet, they should prove it by facing them unless they are afraid to put it all on the line. Flair said it was bold, but she likes bold. Ruca said they just wanted a chance to prove themselves.

“Request granted,” Flair said. Bliss said they weren’t there to make dreams come true; they were there to win. Ruca and Zaria bumped into each other while making their exit. Bliss told Flair that they’re not even on the same page. Bliss went one way and Flair went another while making their own exit, and then Bliss said “this way” before Flair followed her…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance with B-Fab for the WWE Tag Team Title match… [C]

Cole narrated a Western Australia tourism video. “Nice job, Minister of Tourism,” Barrett quipped…

Aleister Black was shown warming up backstage for the Last Man Standing match…

The Wyatt Sicks made their entrance without Uncle Howdy…

3. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross) vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (w/B-Fab) for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Rowan and Cross watched from the entrance aisle next to Howdy’s empty rocking chair. The Profits were in offensive control going into an early break. [C]

Dawkins had Gacy pinned, but Cross was at ringside and put his foot over the bottom rope. B-Fab tossed Cross over the ring steps. Rowan distracted B-Fab, and then Cross dove on her. Ford did a flip dive onto Rowan. Back in the ring, Lumis pulled Gacy out of the way to avoid Ford’s top rope frog splash. Lumis and Gacy hit The Plague, and then Gacy pinned Ford.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in roughly 10:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

After the match, the Wyatt Sicks struck their pose in the ring. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga showed up and stood on the apron behind them. A “holy shit” chant broke out when the two sides had a staredown. Cross went face-to-face with Sikoa, while the fans chanted “F— you, Solo.” Solo had his crew back down. Cross continued to stare at him. When Solo took a step back, she took a step forward. A “Solo’s a wanker” chant broke out as he exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: Another loss for the Profits. How about they just blame B-Fab and move to Raw? Anyway, the MFTs confronting the Wyatt Sicks was well received by the live crowd.

Highlights aired of The Miz attacking Carmelo Hayes last week…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley asked The Miz why he turned on Hayes. Miz said he saw something in Hayes, but Hayes had the audacity to say he was finished with him. Kelley said some people call him a spotlight stealer. Miz said that he is the spotlight stealer. He said you can either rise with him or fall beneath him. “Melo, you missed,” Miz said while looking into the camera. Miz grumbled that Kelley didn’t wish him a happy birthday…

A video package aired on the Alestier Black and Drew McIntyre feud. Cole said their Last Man Standing match was next… [C]

Cole read another tourism plug…

Footage aired of Paul Heyman introducing Seth Rollins, who walked out of the Crown Jewel kickoff show without speaking earlier in the day. Cole said it was the first time he could remember Heyman being at a loss for words…

The broadcast team ran through the Crown Jewel lineup…

Entrances for the Last Man Standing match took place. Black wore a horned mask that he removed once he got to ringside…

4. Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match. It took under 20 seconds for the fans to chant for tables. The wrestlers fought to ringside, where Priest hit Black with the ring steps. [C]

The ring steps and a kendo stick were in the ring with the wrestlers coming out of the break. Black tripped Priest, causing him to fall face-first onto the steps. Black ran and jumped off the steps, but Priest caught him by the throat. Black broke free with a leaping knee strike.

Black performed a meteora off the ropes that drove Priest onto the steps. Black sold knee pain until Priest got up at the referee’s seven count. The wrestlers ended up back at ringside. Black performed a sunset bomb that drove Priest’s head into the ring steps. Cole yelled for the ref to check in Priest.

Black slammed the back of Priest’s head into the steps. The ref counted, but Priest stood up at seven. Black charged Priest, who hit him with a shoulder block that sent him flying onto the broadcast table. [C]