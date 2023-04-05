NXT TV rating for the Stand & Deliver fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 555,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 620,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: It was a big night for cable news. In fact, 13 of the top 15 highest rated shows were cable news related. NXT finished 42nd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.16 rating. The MLW Underground show on Reelz failed to crack Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings. The April 5, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 631,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the Stand & Deliver fallout show.