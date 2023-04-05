What's happening...

04/05 Powell’s MLW Underground audio review: Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship, 1 Called Manders vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match, Natural Vibes vs. “The FBI” Little Guido and Ray Jaz for the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Tag Titles

April 5, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Underground television show: Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship, 1 Called Manders vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match, Natural Vibes vs. “The FBI” Little Guido and Ray Jaz for the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Tag Titles, and more (11:25)…

Click here for the April 5 MLW Underground audio review.

