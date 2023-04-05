04/05 Powell’s MLW Underground audio review: Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship, 1 Called Manders vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match, Natural Vibes vs. “The FBI” Little Guido and Ray Jaz for the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Underground television show: Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship, 1 Called Manders vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match, Natural Vibes vs. “The FBI” Little Guido and Ray Jaz for the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Tag Titles, and more (11:25)…

Click here for the April 5 MLW Underground audio review.

