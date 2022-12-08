MLW Fusion preview: MLW Middleweight Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire

-“SST” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET.The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).